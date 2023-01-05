US Markets
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as labor data fans rate hike fears

January 05, 2023 — 09:32 am EST

Written by Amruta Khandekar for Reuters ->

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Thursday after further evidence of a strong labor market spurred worries that the Federal Reserve could keep raising interest rates for longer than expected.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 78.05 points, or 0.23%, at the open to 33,191.72.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 13.23 points, or 0.34%, at 3,839.74, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 68.45 points, or 0.65%, to 10,390.31 at the opening bell.

