US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as labor data fans rate hike fears

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Thursday after further evidence of a strong labor market spurred worries that the Federal Reserve could keep raising interest rates for longer than expected.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 78.05 points, or 0.23%, at the open to 33,191.72.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 13.23 points, or 0.34%, at 3,839.74, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 68.45 points, or 0.65%, to 10,390.31 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

