US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as jobless claims rise

Wall Street opened lower on Thursday as a surprise increase in weekly jobless claims signaled that a labor market recovery was cooling and that more fiscal support would be necessary to avoid another round of mass layoffs and furloughs.

Sept 24 (Reuters) -

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 47.04 points, or 0.18%, at the open to 26,716.09. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 10.78 points, or 0.33%, at 3,226.14, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 81.97 points, or 0.77%, to 10,551.02 at the opening bell.

