US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as investors await key inflation data

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Tuesday after starting the week on a strong footing, as investors awaited key inflation readings for clues on the Federal Reserve's interest-rate path.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 43.70 points, or 0.13%, at the open to 34,620.02. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 14.19 points, or 0.32%, at 4,473.27, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 58.96 points, or 0.42%, to 13,858.94 at the opening bell.

