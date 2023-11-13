US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as investors await inflation data

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Monday as investors await a crucial inflation reading and other economic data this week that could shape expectations around how long the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates elevated.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 23.85 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 34,259.25. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 8.58 points, or 0.19%, at 4,406.66, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 52.15 points, or 0.38%, to 13,745.96 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

