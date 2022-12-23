US Markets
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as investors assess inflation data

December 23, 2022 — 09:33 am EST

Written by Johann M Cherian for Reuters ->

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower in choppy trading on Friday after data showed inflation cooled further in November, but not enough to discourage the Federal Reserve from driving interest rates to higher levels next year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 66.43 points, or 0.20%, at the open to 32,961.06. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 7.28 points, or 0.19%, at 3,815.11, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 38.37 points, or 0.37%, to 10,437.75 at the opening bell.

