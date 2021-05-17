US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as inflation worries persist

May 17 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Monday after a sharp recovery late last week, as signs of inflationary pressures building in the economy kept investors worried about monetary policy tightening.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 6.84 points, or 0.02%, at the open to 34,375.29. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 3.93 points, or 0.09%, at 4,169.92, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 61.18 points, or 0.46%, to 13,368.80 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.