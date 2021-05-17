US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as inflation worries persist

US Markets
Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Monday after a sharp recovery late last week, as signs of inflationary pressures building in the economy kept investors worried about monetary policy tightening.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 6.84 points, or 0.02%, at the open to 34,375.29. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 3.93 points, or 0.09%, at 4,169.92, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 61.18 points, or 0.46%, to 13,368.80 at the opening bell.

