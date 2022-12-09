US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as inflation data stokes rate hike worries

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday after a higher-than-expected rise in November producer prices fanned fears that the Federal Reserve could stick to aggressive interest rate hikes for longer.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 34.77 points, or 0.10%, at the open to 33,746.71. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 9.34 points, or 0.24%, at 3,954.17, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 43.83 points, or 0.40%, to 11,038.17 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

