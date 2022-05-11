US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as inflation data stokes rate hike concerns

May 11 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday as U.S. consumer prices rose more than expected in April, fueling concerns about aggressive monetary policy tightening.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 37.50 points, or 0.12%, at the open to 32,123.24.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 10.97 points, or 0.27%, at 3,990.08, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 92.10 points, or 0.78%, to 11,645.57 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

