US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as inflation data adds to rate-hike worries

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday as resilient core inflation in August stoked fears of more big-sized interest-rate hikes denting a rebound in consumer spending.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 102.58 points, or 0.35%, at the open to 29,123.03.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 6.99 points, or 0.19%, at 3,633.48, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 39.80 points, or 0.37%, to 10,697.71 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

