US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as hawkish Fed lifts yields, growth stocks fall

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Thursday as a jump in Treasury yields knocked down growth stocks after the Federal Reserve signaled that another rate hike was in the offing this year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 108.65 points, or 0.32%, at the open to 34,332.23. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 27.84 points, or 0.63%, at 4,374.36, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 141.07 points, or 1.05%, to 13,328.06 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Shristi.AcharA@thomsonreuters.com https://twitter.com/ShristiAchar;))

