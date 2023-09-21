News & Insights

US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as hawkish Fed lifts yields, growth stocks fall

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

September 21, 2023 — 09:31 am EDT

Written by Shristi Achar A for Reuters ->

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Thursday as a jump in Treasury yields knocked down growth stocks after the Federal Reserve signaled that another rate hike was in the offing this year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 108.65 points, or 0.32%, at the open to 34,332.23. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 27.84 points, or 0.63%, at 4,374.36, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 141.07 points, or 1.05%, to 13,328.06 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Shristi.AcharA@thomsonreuters.com https://twitter.com/ShristiAchar;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.