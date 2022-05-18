US Markets
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as growth stocks rally wanes, Target slumps

Devik Jain Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Wednesday as a rally in growth shares faded and downbeat results from retailer Target Corp added to worries over surging inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 185.92 points, or 0.57%, at the open to 32,468.67.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 36.87 points, or 0.90%, at 4,051.98, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 193.84 points, or 1.62%, to 11,790.68 at the opening bell.

