US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as focus turns to tech earnings, economic data

April 24 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened slightly lower on Monday as investors awaited results from megacap companies and key data that could shed light on the U.S. economy and shape the Federal Reserve's monetary policy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 3.92 points, or 0.01%, at the open to 33,805.04. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 1.45 points, or 0.04%, at 4,132.07, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 18.99 points, or 0.16%, to 12,053.47 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

