US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as focus shifts to service sector data

June 3 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Thursday as investors weighed data indicating a pick up in jobs growth for cues on the trajectory of an economic recovery and inflation ahead of key service sector data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 50.1 points, or 0.14%, at the open to 34550.31. The S&P 500 .SPX fell 16.7 points, or 0.40%, at the open to 4191.43​, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 100.6 points, or 0.73%, to 13655.746 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

