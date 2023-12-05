News & Insights

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as focus shifts to jobs data

December 05, 2023 — 09:33 am EST

Written by Amruta Khandekar for Reuters ->

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Tuesday as investors waited for a slew of data, including the crucial jobs report, to gauge whether the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates by early next year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 68.79 points, or 0.19%, at the open, to 36,135.65.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 12.53 points, or 0.27%, at 4,557.25, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 59.09 points, or 0.42%, to 14,126.40 at the opening bell.

