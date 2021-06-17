US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as Fed's taper talks drag down tech shares

June 17 (Reuters) - Weakness in tech shares pulled Wall Street lower at the open on Thursday after the Federal Reserve signaled it could start tapering its stimulus earlier than expected, piling pressure on a sector that is seen as vulnerable to higher interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 19.3 points, or 0.06%, at the open to 34014.38. The S&P 500 .SPX fell 3.3 points, or 0.08%, at the open to 4220.37, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 40.6 points, or 0.29%, to 13999.126 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Shashank.Nayar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.