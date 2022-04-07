US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as Fed, Ukraine worries linger

April 7 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes edged lower at the open on Thursday, with growth stocks under pressure on concerns over a more hawkish Federal Reserve and a setback to the Ukraine peace talks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 57.3 points, or 0.17%, at the open to 34439.24.

The S&P 500 .SPX fell 6.5 points, or 0.15%, at the open to 4474.65​, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 27.3 points, or 0.20%, to 13861.489 at the opening bell.

