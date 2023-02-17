US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as fears of hawkish Fed grow

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

February 17, 2023 — 09:37 am EST

Written by Johann M Cherian for Reuters ->

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main stock indexes opened lower on Friday on worries that accelerating inflation in the face of a sturdy U.S. economy could prompt the Federal Reserve to err on the side of caution by keeping monetary policy restrictive through the year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 19.84 points, or 0.06%, at the open to 33,677.01. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 13.02 points, or 0.32%, at 4,077.39, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 78.33 points, or 0.66%, to 11,777.51 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.