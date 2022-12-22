US Markets
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as economic data renews rate hike worries

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

December 22, 2022 — 09:35 am EST

Written by Ankika Biswas for Reuters ->

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Thursday as fresh data underscored strength in the U.S. economy and aggravated concerns over the Federal Reserve's continued policy tightening.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 143.13 points, or 0.43%, at the open to 33,233.35. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 25.18 points, or 0.65%, at 3,853.26, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped by 161.50 points, or 1.51%, to 10550.10 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Ankika.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com;))

