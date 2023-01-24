US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as earnings roll in, chipmakers retreat

Jan 24 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Tuesday, as corporate reports from bellwethers including 3M, Johnson & Johnson and GE pushed earnings season into high gear, while chip companies retreated after bouncing in the previous session.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 184.84 points, or 0.55%, at the open to 33,444.72. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 18.07 points, or 0.45%, at 4,001.74, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 61.48 points, or 0.54%, to 11,302.93 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

