US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as early rate cut hopes fade; Walmart perks up

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Tuesday as dwindling hopes for early interest rate cuts weighed on investor sentiment even as Walmart kicked off the earnings season for U.S. retailers on an upbeat note.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 51.73 points, or 0.13%, at the open to 38,576.26.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 16.25 points, or 0.32%, at 4,989.32, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 95.81 points, or 0.61%, to 15,679.84 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

