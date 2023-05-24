US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as debt ceiling impasse keeps investors on edge

May 24 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday as yet another round of talks between the White House and Republican representatives over raising the debt ceiling failed to make a breakthrough, keeping investors on edge.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 33.75 points, or 0.10%, at the open to 33,021.76.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 12.62 points, or 0.30%, at 4,132.96, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 78.35 points, or 0.62%, to 12,481.90 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

