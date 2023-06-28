US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as chip stocks fall, Powell in focus

June 28 (Reuters) - Wall Street opened lower on Wednesday, pressured by a report the U.S. could curb sales of artificial intelligence (AI) chips to China, while investors awaited Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech for clues on the interest rate outlook.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 45.36 points, or 0.13%, at the open to 33,881.38. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 10.93 points, or 0.25%, at 4,367.48, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 49.66 points, or 0.37%, to 13,506.02 at the opening bell.

