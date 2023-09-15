News & Insights

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as chip-equipment, auto stocks fall

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

September 15, 2023 — 09:32 am EDT

Written by Shristi Achar A for Reuters ->

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday as shares of Ford and General Motors as well as chip-equipment makers fell, though optimism over a likely pause in U.S. interest-rate hikes supported investor sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 5.07 points, or 0.01%, at the open to 34,902.04. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 7.12 points, or 0.16%, at 4,497.98, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 36.85 points, or 0.26%, to 13,889.20 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

