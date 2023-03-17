US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as bank worries linger

March 17 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday as investors remained wary about a potential banking crisis even as the country's largest banks came to the rescue of troubled regional lender First Republic Bank.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 29.23 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 32,217.32.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 1.59 points, or 0.04%, at 3,958.69, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 20.93 points, or 0.18%, to 11,696.35 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

