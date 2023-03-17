US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as bank worries linger

Credit: REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

March 17, 2023 — 09:31 am EDT

Written by Shristi Achar A for Reuters ->

March 17 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday as investors remained wary about a potential banking crisis even as the country's largest banks came to the rescue of troubled regional lender First Republic Bank.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 29.23 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 32,217.32.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 1.59 points, or 0.04%, at 3,958.69, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 20.93 points, or 0.18%, to 11,696.35 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Shristi.AcharA@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.