US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as bank earnings disappoint

Contributor
Amruta Khandekar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Thursday as downbeat earnings from big U.S. banks JPMorgan Chase & Co and Morgan Stanley underscored concerns about a sharp economic downturn caused by aggressive monetary policy tightening.

July 14 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Thursday as downbeat earnings from big U.S. banks JPMorgan Chase & Co and Morgan Stanley underscored concerns about a sharp economic downturn caused by aggressive monetary policy tightening.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 320.99 points, or 1.04%, at the open to 30,451.80.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 37.79 points, or 0.99%, at 3,763.99, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 96.37 points, or 0.86%, to 11,151.21 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular