US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as Amazon drags, inflation worries persist

Credit: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

April 28, 2023 — 09:32 am EDT

Written by Ankika Biswas for Reuters ->

April 28 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday after Amazon warned about a slowdown in its cloud business, while strong inflation data cemented bets that the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates again next week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 28.73 points, or 0.08%, at the open to 33,797.43. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 5.72 points, or 0.14%, at 4,129.63, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 24.69 points, or 0.20%, to 12,117.54 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Ankika.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com;))

