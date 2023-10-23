News & Insights

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as 10-yr yield hits 5%; Big Tech earnings in focus

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

October 23, 2023 — 09:31 am EDT

Written by Shashwat Chauhan for Reuters ->

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes fell at the open on Monday as the yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury note hit the crucial 5% mark, while investors awaited earnings from the world's largest technology companies and key economic data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 134.26 points, or 0.41%, at the open to 32,993.02.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 13.76 points, or 0.33%, at 4,210.40, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 52.96 points, or 0.41%, to 12,930.85 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

