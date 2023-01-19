US Markets
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower amid recession worries

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

January 19, 2023 — 09:38 am EST

Written by Sruthi Shankar for Reuters ->

Jan 19 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Thursday as recession worries resurfaced, while shares of Procter & Gamble fell as it warned of cost pressures.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 125.61 points, or 0.38%, at the open to 33,171.35. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 17.02 points, or 0.43%, at 3,911.84, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 10,957.01 points, or 100.00%, to 0.00 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru' Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787;))

