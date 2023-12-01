News & Insights

US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower ahead of Powell's remarks

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

December 01, 2023 — 09:32 am EST

Written by Shristi Achar A for Reuters ->

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes edged lower at the open on Friday as investors were on edge ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments that may offer clues on the central bank's interest rate path.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 36.44 points, or 0.10%, at the open to 35,914.45.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 8.37 points, or 0.18%, at 4,559.43, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 44.86 points, or 0.32%, to 14,181.35 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru)

((Shristi.AcharA@thomsonreuters.com https://twitter.com/ShristiAchar;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.