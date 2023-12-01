US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower ahead of Powell's remarks

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes edged lower at the open on Friday as investors were on edge ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments that may offer clues on the central bank's interest rate path.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 36.44 points, or 0.10%, at the open to 35,914.45.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 8.37 points, or 0.18%, at 4,559.43, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 44.86 points, or 0.32%, to 14,181.35 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru)

