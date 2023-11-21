US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower ahead of Nvidia results, Fed minutes

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Tuesday as investors awaited artificial intelligence chip leader Nvidia's quarterly report and the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's recent meeting.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 46.20 points, or 0.13%, at the open to 35,104.84.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 8.61 points, or 0.19%, at 4,538.77, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 67.30 points, or 0.47%, to 14,217.23 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Maju Samuel)

