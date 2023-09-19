News & Insights

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower ahead of Fed policy meet, Instacart debut

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

September 19, 2023 — 09:32 am EDT

Written by Shristi Achar A for Reuters ->

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Tuesday ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting, with investors awaiting grocery delivery app Instacart's Nasdaq debut to assess a potential recovery in the IPO market.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 52.46 points, or 0.15%, at the open to 34,571.84. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 8.12 points, or 0.18%, at 4,445.41, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 60.79 points, or 0.44%, to 13,649.44 at the opening bell.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

