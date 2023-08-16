US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower ahead of Fed minutes; Target jumps

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday ahead of minutes of the Federal Reserve's July policy meeting that could offer cues on the bank's interest rate path, while shares of Target jumped on upbeat quarterly profit.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 31.43 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 34,914.96.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 4.07 points, or 0.09%, at 4,433.79, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 37.88 points, or 0.28%, to 13,593.17 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

