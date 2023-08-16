News & Insights

US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower ahead of Fed minutes; Target jumps

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

August 16, 2023 — 09:32 am EDT

Written by Amruta Khandekar for Reuters ->

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday ahead of minutes of the Federal Reserve's July policy meeting that could offer cues on the bank's interest rate path, while shares of Target jumped on upbeat quarterly profit.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 31.43 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 34,914.96.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 4.07 points, or 0.09%, at 4,433.79, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 37.88 points, or 0.28%, to 13,593.17 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.