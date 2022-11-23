US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower ahead of Fed minutes, Apple falls

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday, as Apple shares fell, while investors awaited the minutes of the Federal Reserve's November meeting for a clearer picture of its monetary tightening policy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 6.5 points, or 0.02%, at the open to 34091.57. The S&P 500 .SPX fell 3.3 points, or 0.08%, at the open to 4000.3​, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 0.2 points to 11174.612 at the opening bell.

