US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower ahead of Fed minutes, Apple falls

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

November 23, 2022 — 09:33 am EST

Written by Ankika Biswas for Reuters ->

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday, as Apple shares fell, while investors awaited the minutes of the Federal Reserve's November meeting for a clearer picture of its monetary tightening policy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 6.5 points, or 0.02%, at the open to 34091.57. The S&P 500 .SPX fell 3.3 points, or 0.08%, at the open to 4000.3​, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 0.2 points to 11174.612 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Ankika.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.