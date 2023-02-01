US Markets
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower ahead of Fed decision; AMD rises on outlook

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

February 01, 2023 — 09:37 am EST

Written by Johann M Cherian for Reuters ->

Feb 1 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Wednesday as investors cautiously awaited the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates later in the day, while chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices climbed on an upbeat outlook.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 46.44 points, or 0.14%, at the open to 34,039.60. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 6.53 points, or 0.16%, at 4,070.07, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 11.41 points, or 0.10%, to 11,573.14 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

