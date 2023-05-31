News & Insights

US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower ahead of debt ceiling deal vote

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

May 31, 2023 — 09:31 am EDT

Written by Shashwat Chauhan for Reuters ->

May 31 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday as a deal to raise the nation's debt ceiling headed for a pivotal vote by lawmakers, while another round of earnings highlighted the pinch of higher prices being felt by corporate America.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 94.07 points, or 0.28%, at the open to 32,948.71. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 14.78 points, or 0.35%, at 4,190.74, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 49.05 points, or 0.38%, to 12,968.38 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.