US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower ahead of debt ceiling deal vote

May 31 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday as a deal to raise the nation's debt ceiling headed for a pivotal vote by lawmakers, while another round of earnings highlighted the pinch of higher prices being felt by corporate America.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 94.07 points, or 0.28%, at the open to 32,948.71. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 14.78 points, or 0.35%, at 4,190.74, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 49.05 points, or 0.38%, to 12,968.38 at the opening bell.

