News & Insights

US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower ahead of AI-darling Nvidia's results, Fed minutes

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

February 21, 2024 — 09:32 am EST

Written by Amruta Khandekar for Reuters ->

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday ahead of chip designer Nvidia's high-stakes earnings report that could potentially hinder or further fuel this year's AI-led rally, and as investors awaited minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 80.14 points, or 0.21%, at the open to 38,483.66.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 12.48 points, or 0.25%, at 4,963.03, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 98.66 points, or 0.63%, to 15,532.12 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.