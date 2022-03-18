US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower after three-day rally

March 18 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday at the end of a week marked by little progress in peace talks to end the war in Ukraine and the first U.S. interest rate hike since 2018.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 14.04 points, or 0.04%, at the open to 34,466.72. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 4.33 points, or 0.10%, at 4,407.34, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 50.15 points, or 0.37%, to 13,564.63 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru)

