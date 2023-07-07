News & Insights

US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower after payrolls report

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

July 07, 2023 — 09:32 am EDT

Written by Johann M Cherian for Reuters ->

July 7 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday after data signaled resilience in the labor market in the face of the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary tightening.

Data showed U.S. job growth slowed more than expected in June after surging in the prior month, but labor market conditions remain tight, with the unemployment rate retreating from a seven-month high and fairly strong wage gains continuing.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 85.19 points, or 0.25%, at the open to 33,837.07. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 7.05 points, or 0.16%, at 4,404.54, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 10.98 points, or 0.08%, to 13,668.07 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.