US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower after mixed economic data, hawkish Fed comments

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

November 17, 2022 — 09:33 am EST

Written by Ankika Biswas for Reuters ->

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Thursday as mixed economic data and hawkish comments from a Federal Reserve official spurred concerns that the U.S. central bank would not tone down its aggressive stance on interest rate hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 224.6 points, or 0.67%, at the open to 33329.27. The S&P 500 .SPX fell 39.5 points, or 1.00%, to 3919.26​, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 175.0 points, or 1.56%, to 11008.672 at the opening bell.

