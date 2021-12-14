US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower after hot producer prices data

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes fell at the opening bell on Tuesday after data showed producer prices increased more than expected in November and ahead of a potential decision on faster tapering from the Federal Reserve this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 45.22 points, or 0.13%, at the open to 35,605.73.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 25.98 points, or 0.56%, at 4,642.99, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 197.32 points, or 1.28%, to 15,215.96 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

