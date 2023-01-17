US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower after Goldman Sachs misses profit estimates

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

January 17, 2023 — 09:35 am EST

Written by Shreyashi Sanyal for Reuters ->

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Tuesday after Goldman Sachs missed quarterly profit estimates, worsening sentiment already dented by downbeat economic data from China earlier in the day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 80.29 points, or 0.23%, at the open to 34,222.32.

The S&P 500 .SPX fell 0.01% to 3,999.09 points at the open, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 9.15 points, or 0.08%, to 11,070.00 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.