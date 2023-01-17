US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower after Goldman Sachs misses profit estimates

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Tuesday after Goldman Sachs missed quarterly profit estimates, worsening sentiment already dented by downbeat economic data from China earlier in the day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 80.29 points, or 0.23%, at the open to 34,222.32.

The S&P 500 .SPX fell 0.01% to 3,999.09 points at the open, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 9.15 points, or 0.08%, to 11,070.00 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.