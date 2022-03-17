US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower after Fed-driven rally

March 17 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Thursday as investors assessed the Federal Reserve's hawkish stance in the face of surging inflation, while keeping a wary eye on developments around the Ukraine crisis.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 67.71 points, or 0.20%, at the open to 33,995.39.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 12.75 points, or 0.29%, at 4,345.11, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 75.83 points, or 0.56%, to 13,360.72 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

