US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens little changed after strong rally

March 2 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened little changed on Tuesday after a strong start to March as investors closely monitored the bond market as well as progress on the next round of fiscal stimulus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 0.1 points at the open to 31535.37. The S&P 500 .SPX rose 1.8 points, or 0.05%, at the open to 3903.64​, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC rose 10.6 points, or 0.08%, to 13599.449 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

