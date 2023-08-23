News & Insights

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher with focus on Nvidia's high-stakes results

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

August 23, 2023 — 09:33 am EDT

Written by Amruta Khandekar for Reuters

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday with the spotlight firmly on Nvidia NVDA.O as investors wait to see if the chip designer's results could reignite an artificial intelligence-powered rally in megacap growth stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 49.76 points, or 0.15%, at the open to 34,338.59.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 8.89 points, or 0.20%, at 4,396.44, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 26.56 points, or 0.20%, to 13,532.43 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.
