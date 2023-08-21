News & Insights

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher with focus on Nvidia earnings, Jackson Hole meet

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

August 21, 2023 — 09:34 am EDT

Written by Amruta Khandekar for Reuters ->

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday as shares of Nvidia rose ahead of its earnings later this week, while investors awaited a meeting of central bank policymakers at Jackson Hole to gauge interest rate path.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 30.62 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 34,531.28.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 10.57 points, or 0.24%, at 4,380.28, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 56.48 points, or 0.42%, to 13,347.26 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

