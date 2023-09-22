US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher with focus on Fed speakers, economic data

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday after concerns over interest rates battered stocks in the prior session, while investors awaited data and comments from policymakers for hints on the Federal Reserve's next steps.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 6.66 points, or 0.02%, at the open to 34,077.08. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 11.74 points, or 0.27%, at 4,341.74, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 63.19 points, or 0.48%, to 13,287.17 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

