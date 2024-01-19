News & Insights

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher with chips, megacaps in spotlight

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

January 19, 2024 — 09:33 am EST

Written by Johann M Cherian for Reuters ->

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday as chip and megacap stocks continued their rise, while investors kept a close watch on ongoing corporate earnings and any hints about the timing of rate cuts.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 103.89 points, or 0.28% at the open, to 37,572.50.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 15.34 points, or 0.32%, at 4,796.28, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 66.73 points, or 0.44%, to 15,122.38 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

