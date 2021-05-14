US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher with broad-based gains

US Markets
U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday with broad-based gains as investors looked to economic recovery prospects after worries about rising inflation sparked a volatile week of trading.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 29.41 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 34,050.86. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 17.08 points, or 0.42%, at 4,129.58, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 130.66 points, or 1.00%, to 13,255.65 at the opening bell.

