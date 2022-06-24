US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher with broad-based gains

US Markets
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday as signs of slowing economic growth and falling commodity prices eased expectations over how high the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates to rein in inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 169.58 points, or 0.55%, at the open to 30,846.94. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 26.02 points, or 0.69%, at 3,821.75, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 119.12 points, or 1.06%, to 11,351.31 at the opening bell.

