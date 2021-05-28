US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher, unshaken by inflation surge

May 28 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday as investors shrugged off data showing a jump in inflation, although recent worries about a spike in prices kept the S&P 500 on course for its smallest monthly gain since February.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 93.9 points, or 0.27%, at the open to 34558.5. The S&P 500 .SPX rose 9.9 points, or 0.24%, at the open to 4210.77​, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC rose 55.8 points, or 0.41%, to 13792.048 at the opening bell.

